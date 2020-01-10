Oprah denies advising Prince Harry and Meghan

Entertainment

Don’t go dragging Oprah Winfrey into the royal drama.

The Queen of Media denies she had anything to do with the decision by Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to step back from their duties as senior royals.

Yes, she’s friends with them, attended their wedding and even partnered with Harry for a series about mental health.

But when it comes to the couple’s life choices, you can keep Mama O’s name out of your mouth.

“Meghan and Harry do not need my help figuring out what’s best for them,” Winfrey told People magazine. “I care about them both and support whatever decisions they make for their family.”

Page Six had reported that Winfrey advised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on building their own brand.

The royal couple have said they plan on working to become financially independent of the monarchy and dividing their time — with their infant son, Archie — between the United Kingdom and North America.

CNN has reached out to reps for Winfrey for additional comment.