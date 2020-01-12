Critics’ Choice Awards 2020: See the full list of winners
The 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards, honoring the best film and television of the year, will be presented Sunday.
Going into the night, “The Irishman” led with 14 nominations, followed by “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” with 12.
See below for a full list of nominees and check back for updates on the winners.
FILM
BEST PICTURE
1917
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Uncut Gems
BEST ACTOR
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Robert De Niro, The Irishman
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker (WINNER)
Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems
BEST ACTRESS
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Laura Dern, Marriage Story (WINNER)
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Julia Butters, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Noah Jupe, Honey Boy
Thomasin McKenzie, Jojo Rabbit
Shahadi Wright Joseph, Us
Archie Yates, Jojo Rabbit
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Bombshell
The Irishman (WINNER)
Knives Out
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
BEST DIRECTOR
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
The Farewell — Lulu Wang
Knives Out — Rian Johnson
Marriage Story — Noah Baumbach
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Quentin Tarantino
Parasite — Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood — Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue
The Irishman — Steven Zaillian
Joker — Todd Phillips & Scott Silver
Jojo Rabbit — Taika Waititi
Little Women — Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes — Anthony McCarten
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ford v Ferrari — Phedon Papamichael
The Irishman — Rodrigo Prieto
Joker — Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse — Jarin Blaschke
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Robert Richardson
1917 — Roger Deakins
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Downton Abbey — Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell
The Irishman — Bob Shaw, Regina Graves
Joker — Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran
Little Women — Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh
Parasite — Lee Ha Jun
1917 — Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales
BEST EDITING
The Irishman — Thelma Schoonmaker
Ford v Ferrari — Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Fred Raskin
Parasite — Yang Jinmo
Uncut Gems — Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie
1917 — Lee Smith
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Dolemite Is My Name — Ruth E. Carter
Downton Abbey — Anna Robbins
The Irishman — Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson
Little Women — Jacqueline Durran
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Arianne Phillips
Rocketman — Julian Day
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Bombshell
Dolemite Is My Name
The Irishman
Joker
Judy
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Rocketman
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
1917
Ad Astra
The Aeronauts
Avengers: Endgame
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
The Lion King
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Abominable
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Missing Link
Toy Story 4 (WINNER)
BEST ACTION MOVIE
1917
Avengers: Endgame (WINNER)
Ford v Ferrari
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Spider-Man: Far From Home
BEST COMEDY
Booksmart
Dolemite Is My Name (WINNER)
The Farewell
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE
Ad Astra
Avengers: Endgame
Midsommar
Us
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Atlantics
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
BEST SONG
“Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” — Wild Rose
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” — Rocketman
“I’m Standing With You” — Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown” — Frozen II
“Speechless” — Aladdin
“Spirit” — The Lion King
“Stand Up” — Harriet
BEST SCORE
Michael Abels — Us
Alexandre Desplat — Little Women
Hildur Guðnadóttir — Joker
Randy Newman — Marriage Story
Thomas Newman — 1917
Robbie Robertson — The Irishman
TELEVISION
BEST DRAMA SERIES
The Crown
David Makes Man
Game of Thrones
The Good Fight
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Watchmen
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sterling K. Brown,This Is Us
Mike Colter, Evil
Paul Giamatti, Billions
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession (WINNER)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Olivia Colman,The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Regina King, Watchmen (WINNER)
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Sarah Snook, Succession
Zendaya, Euphoria
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Asante Blackk, This Is Us
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (WINNER)
Asia Kate Dillon, Billions
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Justin Hartley, This Is Us
Delroy Lindo, The Good Fight
Tim Blake Nelson, Watchmen
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Audra McDonald, The Good Fight
Jean Smart, Watchmen (WINNER)
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Barry
Fleabag
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mom
One Day at a Time
PEN15
Schitt’s Creek
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Walton Goggins, The Unicorn
Bill Hader, Barry (WINNER)
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Paul Rudd, Living with Yourself
Bashir Salahuddin, Sherman’s Showcase
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (WINNER)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Nico Santos, Superstore
Andrew Scott, Fleabag (WINNER)
Henry Winkler, Barry
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (WINNER)
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Molly Shannon, The Other Two
BEST LIMITED SERIES
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
When They See Us (WINNER)
Years and Years
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Brexit
Deadwood: The Movie
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (WINNER)
Guava Island
Native Son
Patsy & Loretta
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Noah Wyle, The Red Line
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Anne Hathaway, Modern Love
Megan Hilty, Patsy & Loretta
Joey King, The Act
Jessie Mueller, Patsy & Loretta
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Asante Blackk, When They See Us
George Clooney, Catch-22
John Leguizamo, When They See Us
Dev Patel, Modern Love
Jesse Plemons, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Russell Tovey, Years and Years
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
Toni Collette, Unbelievable (WINNER)
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
Emma Thompson, Years and Years
Emily Watson, Chernobyl (HBO)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
Big Mouth
BoJack Horseman (WINNER)
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
The Simpsons
Undone
BEST TALK SHOW
Desus & Mero
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Late Night with Seth Meyers (WINNER)
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Amy Schumer: Growing
Jenny Slate: Stage Fright
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons
Ramy Youssef: Feelings
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby
Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)