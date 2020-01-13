Academy Award nominations 2020: Will your favorite be up for an Oscar?

Entertainment

Nominations for 92nd Academy Awards will be announced Monday morning.

Actors John Cho and Issa Rae will read this year’s nominees live from Los Angeles.

Will “Joker” snag a nod? How about Jennifer Lopez for her acclaimed performance in “Hustlers?”

With such a great year for female directors, will any of them be nominated or will they be overlooked as has happened most of this awards season?

Check back later to see who will compete for an Oscar this time around.

This year’s awards ceremony will air February 9 on ABC.

As was the case last year, there will be no host.