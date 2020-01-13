EXO star Chen confirms engagement and hints at pregnancy

Entertainment

K-pop star Chen is getting married, a statement from the singer-songwriter’s management company confirmed on Monday.

Chen, who is a member of boy band EXO, confirmed the news with a handwritten letter, after SM Entertainment released a statement saying the star will marry his girlfriend, who is “not a celebrity.”

The star — real name is Kim Jong-dae — also appeared to confirm in the letter that his fiancée is pregnant.

“Chen met a very precious person and the two will get married,” the agency said in its statement.

“The bride is not a celebrity and the wedding ceremony will be done privately,” SM added.

In a handwritten letter released by SM Entertainment on Monday, Chen addressed his fans to confirm the news.

“I have a girlfriend whom I want to spend my life with,” Chen wrote.

“I had concerns and worries about the impact of my decision but because I did not want to surprise my members, company and especially my fans who have been so proud of me with this news, I had been consulting with my company and members how to break this news as soon as possible.

“In this process, a blessing came to us,” he wrote.

Chen’s reference to a “blessing” is understood and reported to mean that he and his fiancée are expecting a baby.

“I’m a little bit baffled that I couldn’t follow through my plans I’ve set up with my company and the members but this blessing gave me extra strength,” Chen added.

“As I couldn’t delay any more when and where to make this announcement, I’ve mustered my courage,” he wrote.

EXO is one of South Korea’s biggest K-pop bands. Many of Chen’s fans took to social media to congratulate the musician on his engagement and on his fiancée’s pregnancy, proclaiming their support for the star.

However, some fans reacted angrily to the news, demanding that he leave the group.