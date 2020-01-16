Bon Jovi announces new album and summer tour with Bryan Adams

Entertainment

Tease your hair, get out your lighters and get ready to rock to amazing ’80s power ballads. Bon Jovi is hitting the road.

The rockers have announced a new North American tour and their 15th studio album, both titled “Bon Jovi 2020.”

The tour will kick off June 10 in Tacoma, Washington and will wrap up July 27 and 28 with two shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The band also announced that Bryan Adams will join them on tour for 16 of the 18 shows.

While the album will be released sometime “later this year,” according to a press release, every concert goer will receive a copy of the CD.

Bon Jovi released a single off the album, “Unbroken,” last November, about soldiers returning from war and dealing with PTSD.

All proceeds from the song are being donated to the Patriotic Service Dog Foundation.

For the tour, Bon Jovi fan club members and AMEX cardholders will have access to a pre-sale on Jan. 21. A public sale will begin on Jan. 24.