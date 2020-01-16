Sandi Toksvig has quit ‘The Great British Bake Off’
Sandi Toksvig is leaving her presenting role on popular UK reality cooking show “The Great British Bake Off” after three years.
The 61-year-old broadcaster announced her departure Thursday, revealing that she was quitting the hit cooking program to focus on other work projects.
In a statement shared on Twitter, she said: “When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family.
“Unusually I am departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work. As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming show.”
The show confirmed in a statement that they are looking for someone new to join co-presenter Noel Fielding and “Bake Off” judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.
Toksvig continued: “Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life. These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television.”
Comments