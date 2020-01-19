Screen Actors Guild Awards smile on ‘Mrs. Maisel’ and ‘Fleabag’

Entertainment

Amazon comedies swept their way through early TV prizes at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, including the second consecutive best ensemble win for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and actor Tony Shalhoub, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge for the Emmy-winning “Fleabag.”

The “Maisel” cast — which expressed shock over the win, saying they expected “Fleabag” to be called — dedicated the award to co-star Brian Tarantina, who played Jackie on the show. The actor died of an accidental drug overdose in December.

Laura Dern took the first of the night’s closely watched movie awards for her supporting role in “Marriage Story.” Jennifer Lopez — overlooked by the Oscars for her role in “Hustlers” — was among those nominated.

Although SAG is the only televised awards of the four guilds representing actors, writers, directors and producers, it’s not the most reliable barometer in terms of predicting the Academy Awards.

On Saturday, the Producers Guild of America honored “1917,” following its win at the Golden Globes. The format of the World War I film, notably, doesn’t really fit the “ensemble” category that SAG employs, and it wasn’t one of this year’s nominees.

Among the guilds, the producers have been the strongest Oscars bellwether, with its best-picture winner lining up the eventual Oscar choice eight of the last 10 years, including “Green Book” in 2019. SAG chose “Black Panther” for the ensemble award last year.

During that span, the Directors Guild has coincided with the Oscar winner six times, and SAG and the Writers Guild four each. The DGA and WGA will weigh in on Jan. 25 and Feb. 1, respectively.