The list of Grammy performers keeps on growing

Entertainment

The list of performers at the 2020 Grammy Awards just keeps getting longer.

Music’s biggest night has a star-studded lineup that includes Billie Eilish and Lizzo, who will each make their Grammys stage debut.

In her first live performance since 2018, Demi Lovato will take the stage. “I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing,” Lovato wrote on Instagram.

Ariana Grande will also perform.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will duet at the show this year, marking their first Grammy performance together.

Also taking the stage will be Aerosmith, The Jonas Brothers, Run-D.M.C, Charlie Wilson, Bonnie Raitt, Camila Cabello, H.E.R., the Jonas Brothers, Rosalía and Tyler, The Creator.

Alicia Keys will return to host the Grammys, scheduled to air live on CBS on Jan. 26.