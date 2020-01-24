YG arrested on robbery charges after Los Angeles home raid

Entertainment

Rapper YG was arrested early Friday morning at his Southern California home on robbery charges, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the “Go Loko” artist’s residence in LA’s San Fernando Valley with a search warrant related to an on-going criminal investigation involving a robbery. Deputies took him into custody after inspecting the home, Sheriff’s officials announced in a statement.

YG, 29, also known as Keenon Jackson, is being held on $250,000 bail at the Men’s Central Jail. He is expected in court for arraignment on Jan. 28.

YG is slated to perform in a tribute to Nipsey Hussle with John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill and others at the Grammy Awards this Sunday.

CNN has contacted YG’s reps for comment.