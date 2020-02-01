Andy Gill, a guitarist for Gang of Four band, has died

Entertainment

Andy Gill, a founding member and guitarist for British post-punk band Gang of Four, has died.

His bandmates posted a statement on social media Saturday confirming his death. They did not provide a cause of death, but a band spokesman told The New York Times that he died of pneumonia.

He was 64, according to the paper.

“Our great friend and Supreme Leader has died today,” the band said in a statement. “His uncompromising artistic vision and commitment to the cause meant that he was still listening to mixes for the upcoming record, whilst planning the next tour from his hospital bed.”

Gill was the founder of Gang of Four when it started in the late 1970’s, according to the band biography.

“His influence on guitar music and the creative process was inspiring for us, as well as everyone who worked alongside him and listened to his music,” the statement read. “Go give ’em a spin for him.”

The band’s music included songs like “Natural’s Not In It” and “At Home He’s a Tourist.”

Gill also worked on various projects, including producing the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ self-titled album in 1984.

His “final tour in November was the only way he was ever really going to bow out: with a Stratocaster around his neck, screaming with feedback and deafening the front row,” the band said.