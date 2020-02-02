BAFTA Film Awards 2020: See who won

Entertainment

The UK’s BAFTA Film Awards were presented Sunday.

The World War I drama “1917” led among the winners with six awards, including best film and best director for Sam Mendes.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts stoked controversy earlier this award season for the lack of diversity among the nominees. (This year’s Oscar nominations earned similar criticism.)

The full list of winners follows below.

Best Film

“1917” *WINNER

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Outstanding British Film

“1917”

“Bait”

“For Sama”

“Rocketman”

“Sorry We Missed You”

“The Two Popes”

Best Director

Sam Mendes (“1917”) *WINNER

Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”)

Todd Phillips (“Joker”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”)

Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”)

Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley (“Wild Rose”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)

Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”)

Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)

Renée Zellweger (“Judy”) *WINNER

Leading Actor

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”)

Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”) *WINNER

Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)

Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”)

Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”)

Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”)

Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)

Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)

Brad Pitt (“Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood”) *WINNER

Supporting Actress

Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”) *WINNER

Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Florence Pugh (“Little Women”)

Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)

Margot Robbie (“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”)

Adapted Screenplay

Steven Zaillian (“The Irishman”)

Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”) *WINNER

Todd Phillips, Scott Silver (“Joker”)

Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”)

Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes”)

Original Screenplay

Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman (“Booksmart”)

Rian Johnson (“Knives Out”)

Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”)

Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”) *WINNER

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite (“Bait”) *WINNER

Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts (“For Sama”)

Alex Holmes (“Maiden”)

Harry Wootliff (“Only You”)

Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (“Retablo”)

Original Score

Thomas Newman (“1917”)

Michael Giacchino (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Hildur Guđnadóttir (“Joker”) *WINNER

Alexandre Desplat (“Little Women”)

John Williams (“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”)

Cinematography

Roger Deakins (“1917”) *WINNER

Rodrigo Prieto (“The Irishman”)

Lawrence Sher (“Joker”)

Phedon Papamichael (“Le Mans ’66”)

Jarin Blaschke (“The Lighthouse”)

EE Rising Star Award

Awkwafina

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Jack Lowden

Micheal Ward *WINNER

Film Not In The English Language

Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia (“The Farewell”)

Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts (“For Sama”)

Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar (“Pain and Glory”)

Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”) *WINNER

Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur (“Portrait of a Lady On Fire”)

Documentary

Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert (“American Factory”)

Todd Douglas Miller (“Apollo 11”)

Asif Kapadia (“Diego Maradona”)

Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts (“For Sama”) *WINNER

Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaim (“The Great Hack”)

Animated Film

Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho (“Frozen 2”)

Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh (“Klaus”) *WINNER

Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley (“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”)

Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen (“Toy Story 4”)

Casting

Shayna Markowitz (“Joker”) *WINNER

Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler (“Marriage Story”)

Victoria Thomas (“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”)

Sarah Crowe (“The Personal History of David Copperfield”)

Nina Gold (“The Two Popes”)

Editing

Thelma Schoonmaker (“The Irishman”)

Tom Eagles (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Jeff Groth (“Joker”)

Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker (“Le Mans ’66”) *WINNER

Fred Raskin (“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”)

Production Design

Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales (“1917”) *WINNER

Bob Shaw, Regina Graves (“The Irishman”)

Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran (“Joker”)

Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh (“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”)

Costume Design

Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell (“The Irishman”)

Mayes C. Rubeo (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Jany Temime (“Judy”)

Jacqueline Durran (“Little Women”) *WINNER

Arianne Phillips (“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”)

Makeup and Hair

Naomi Donne (“1917”)

Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan (“Bombshell”) *WINNER

Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann (“Joker”)

Jeremy Woodhead (“Judy”)

Lizzie Yianni Georgiou (“Rocketman”)

Sound

Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson (“1917”) *WINNER

Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic (“Joker”)

David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester (“Le Mans ’66”)

Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan (“Rocketman”)

David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood (“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”)

Special Visual Effects

Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy (“1917”) *WINNER

Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick (“Avengers: Endgame”)

Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman (“The Irishman”)

Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez (“The Lion King”)

Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy (“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”)

British Short Animation

Maryam Mohajer (“Grandad Was a Romantic”) *WINNER

Kathrin Steinbacher (“In Her Boots”)

Naaman Azhari, Lilia Laurel (“The Magic Boat”)

British Short Film

Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring (“Azaar”)

Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill (“Goldfish”)

Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad (“Kamali”)

Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva (“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl”) *WINNER

Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald (“The Trap”)