Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their first date

Entertainment

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are celebrating 20 years together, thanks to a mutual friend who stood them up.

Gellar on Saturday thanked “Punky Brewster” actress Soleil Moon Frye for not making it to dinner 20 years ago, where the three had planned to catch up. Frye’s no-show allowed her and Prinze to connect more intimately, Gellar said on Instagram.

One thing led to another … he thought she was all that … and the rest is history.

Before that fateful dinner, Geller and Prinze met on the set of the 1997 thriller “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and became fast friends.

The couple has been married for 17 years and have two children together, Charlotte and Rocky.

“We still go to that restaurant for dinner,” Geller said in the post.