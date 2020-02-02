Super Bowl Sunday for some is ‘Janet Jackson Appreciation Day’ for others

Entertainment

Janet Jackson saw the love being shared on Sunday.

The superstar retweeted some #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay tweets.

For those who don’t remember — and how could you not — Jackson suffered a “wardrobe malfunction” during her halftime Super Bowl XXXVIII performance in 2004 in which her breast was exposed while she sang with Justin Timberlake.

Timberlake ripped off Jackson’s bodice, revealing her right breast as the two were performing “Rock Your Body.” The incident occurred just as Timberlake sang the last line,”I’m gonna have you naked by the end of this song.”

There have long been complaints that Jackson’s career suffered from “Nipplegate,” while Timberlake’s did not.

Some on Twitter have used Super Bowl Sunday to celebrate Jackson in recent years — and this year was no different.

Supporters tweeted photos, videos and their favorite songs by Jackson.

On Sunday, Jackson retweeted “Community” actress Yvette Nicole Brown.

“Yasssss! Let’s do this!,” Brown tweeted. “This is the ONLY important thing happening today for me! #02022020 #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay.”

Jackson also retweeted celebrity hair stylist Elgin Charles.

“#SuperBowl Sunday has OFFICIALLY been changed to #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay!” Charles wrote. “Why? b/c it’s what Empress @JanetJackson deserves.”

Timberlake was the halftime performer at the Super Bowl in 2018 and told Beats 1’s Zane Lowe that he and Jackson had made peace following the fallout from the controversy.

A rep for Jackson at the time declined to comment on Timberlake’s interview.