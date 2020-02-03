Bill Murray’s ‘Groundhog Day’ Super Bowl ad made us nostalgic
It was déjà vu all over again.
For Super Bowl LIV, Jeep rolled out a commercial starring Bill Murray reprising his role as TV weatherman Phil Connors from the beloved 1993 film “Groundhog Day.”
In the movie, Murray’s character finds himself caught in a time loop in which he repeats Groundhog Day over and over.
Working with critters has been good for Murray’s career (remember the gopher in the 1980 film “Caddyshack”?) and Jeep teams up Murray with the groundhog as they trek around in the ad meant to sell their Jeep Gladiator.
The commercial mirrors scenes from the movie and includes original costars like Murray’s brother, Brian Doyle Murray.
It was enough to grab boomers right by their aging hearts, not to mention those who have discovered the film via streaming services.
The ad is a wonder and, according to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles chief marketing officer Olivier Francois, miraculous in that it happened at all.
Bill Murray doesn’t employ reps and is notoriously difficult to get hold of, so Francois told USA Today Sports that he had to get creative when they realized Super Bowl Sunday was happening on Groundhog Day.
“He doesn’t have a phone, doesn’t have an agent, doesn’t have an email,” Francois told the publication. “He allegedly has an 800 number. You leave a message and maybe he’ll call you back.”
After weeks and weeks of waiting, Francois said he was able to get help from mutual friends (he and Murray once attended the same dinner party, he said) in order to pitch the idea to Murray.
All’s well that ends well. Jeep lucked out in that the actor agreed to participate — specially given’s Murray’s quote in the company’s press release about the commercial.
“This is my first commercial. I’m glad I did it with you (Jeep),” Murray said. “And I’m glad that this is my last commercial, as well.”
Not a bad commercial- but not that great nostalgic moment being pushed here either.
This one suffered the fate of many of this years commercials- “quantity over quality” ! Too much happening in a short period of time as the advertisers tried to pack as much into their 30 second multi-million dollar investment as possible- and subsequently producing nothing more than garbled messages surrounded by music and images… many of the commercials I saw- I couldn’t tell you what the product being sold was !
I thought this Bill Murray promo was a spin off of the “woodchucks chucking wood” Geico ads- hilarious !
On the political front- President Trump’s “Criminal Justice” ad was clearly one of the top five winners of the day- for the sheer reason that his ad was based on “accomplishment” and not campaign rhetoric- like Bloomberg’s “Gun Safety” promo… take the time to read the fine print in his ad and we see that Bloomberg has been hustling the same message since 2013 !
There-in lies the difference- in a nut-shell- of the difference between the “can-do” businessman turned politician- versus the lifetime career guy who just sucks on US tax dollars to make a living- ala Joe Biden- Lizzy Warren- and Bernie Sanders.
The big winner of the day though would have to be Ellen’s commercial about how we all survived before Alexa- Now I don’t have an Alexa- don’t want one- will never ever need one- but for pure entertainment- this one was funny.