New ‘Redemption Song’ video celebrates Bob Marley’s 75th

Entertainment

Reggae legend Bob Marley would have turned 75 on February 6 and his estate is marking that in a special way.

An animated video of one of his most famous songs has been released.

The new video for “Redemption Song” was posted on the MARLEY75 site.

French artists Octave Marsal and Theo De Gueltzl drew the visuals featured in the new video which help tell the song’s story of emancipation.

“I think it came out amazing,” Marley’s daughter Cedella told Billboard. “We went through this six-month process with Octave and Theo going through it page by page, us looking at stuff and approving it all. When I watch it, it still gives me goosebumps.”

“Redemption Song” was featured on Marley’s final studio album, “Uprising,” which was released in 1980.

Marley died in 1981 of cancer. He was 36.

His family has planned commemorations throughout the year including a Bob Marley Celebration at the BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach, California, in May which is being led by his sons Ziggy and Stephen.