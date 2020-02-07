Phillip Schofield, veteran TV host, comes out as gay during morning show

Entertainment

Veteran UK television host Phillip Schofield has revealed he is gay.

Schofield, 57, said on Instagram: “You never know what’s going on in someone’s seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing – and so you won’t know what has been consuming me for the last few years.”

“With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay.”

Schofield has hosted “This Morning” on ITV since 2002, and addressed his coming out on the show on Friday.

“This was the big day and this the day that I never that everything was pointing towards,” he told co-host Holly Willoughby in an emotional interview.

Schofield was applauded by crew and hugged other presenters after the segment.

“This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home,” Schofield, who has been married for 27 years, added in his Instagram comment.

“My inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so very much for the better. Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud,” he added.

“Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing to my family.”