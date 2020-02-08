Laura Dern enjoying a musical tribute to her will lift your spirits

Entertainment

The 2020 Independent Spirit Awards celebrated countless excellent films, from “The Lighthouse” and “Booksmart” to “Uncut Gems” and “The Farewell.”

It also celebrated Laura Dern — because why not?

At one point in the show, hosted by Aubrey Plaza, the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles took the stage to “shine a spotlight” on moments from some of this year’s notable films that “you may not have realized were gay.”

Among the people and moments called out in the song? “Idina Menzel in ‘Uncut Gems,'” “J. Lo pole-dancing to Fiona Apple,” and several moments involving Dern’s character from “Marriage Story.”

As the choir sang, Dern, clearly amused, clapped enthusiastically. When the choir then began repeating her name as scenes from her previous films played on screen, her expression became one of pure delight.

“Did this…really happen?” Dern tweeted later. “Thank you @GMCLA @filmindependent and @JTfirstman for making me realize how much I need a choir to go everywhere with me!”

Dern has been on a streak this award season, picking up a Golden Globe, a SAG Award and a BAFTA for her role in the Netflix film.

She’s nominated for best supporting actress at the Academy Awards, airing Sunday.