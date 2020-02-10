A round of applause for Sharon Choi, ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon Ho’s translator

Entertainment

Award season is finally over for Sharon Choi — or, as you might know her, the woman who has been translating for “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho as he’s made his press rounds.

Through her appearances alongside Bong Joon Ho on various talk shows and red carpets over the last few months leading up to the Oscars, Choi, who has directing aspirations, has become something of a star herself.

Or as Bong Joon Ho put it in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter: “She has a big fandom.”

In the same interview Choi, who seemed uncomfortable with the attention being turned on her, admitted doing so much high-profile press for “Parasite” made her “super anxious.”

“I’m just a huge fan of this film and all the filmmakers. So it’s been great,” she said. “This is so embarrassing. But, yes, it’s been great.”

Bong Joon Ho added: “She’s perfect, and we all depend on her. She’s also a great filmmaker.”

“Parasite” picked up four awards on Sunday night, including best picture.

Backstage, the Oscar-winning filmmaker said Choi has been working on a feature-length script and, “I’m so curious about it.”

While on stage accepting one of his statues, Bong Joon Ho had joked that he was going to “drink until tomorrow” in celebration of his win.

Here’s hoping hard-working Choi gets a beverage as well.