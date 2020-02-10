Taika Waititi, ‘Jojo Rabbit’ director, makes history as first Māori to win an Oscar

Entertainment

Taika Waititi has become the first indigenous New Zealander to win an Oscar.

The 44-year-old Māori filmmaker took home the award for best adapted screenplay at the 92nd Academy Awards Sunday for his Nazi satire “Jojo Rabbit.”

He wrote, directed and starred in the film.

“I dedicate this to all the indigenous kids in the world who want to do art and dance and write stories,” Waititi said in his acceptance speech. “We are the original storytellers and we can make it here as well.”

He also paid homage to his roots by signing off with the famous Māori phrase “kia ora,” which means “be safe.”

“Jojo Rabbit” tells the story of a 10-year-old member of the Hitler Youth who discovers his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in the family’s home.

The film, which stars Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie and Scarlett Johansson, was nominated for six Oscars, including best picture,

Waititi was previously nominated for an Oscar for his 2004 short film “Two Cars, One Night.”