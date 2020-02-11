Pitbull and Blake Shelton join forces for ‘Get Ready’ music video

Entertainment

When worlds collide.

Miami rapper Pitbull and country music star Blake Shelton have teamed up on a new single called “Get Ready” and it’s the perfect blend of pop and Nashville.

Pitbull thinks this is the ultimate collaboration and we have to agree.

“This to me is like when Run-DMC and Aerosmith did ‘Walk This Way,” Pitbull said in a video.

The lyrics will definitely have you humming them all day. “You get on that horse/You better ride/We’re here for a long time/We’re here for a good time.”

If you think the song sounds familiar, that’s because it’s a spinoff of the 1977 Ram Jam hit, “Black Betty.”

This is one collab we are definitely here for.