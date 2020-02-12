Charlize Theron nabbed an epic Oscars selfie

Entertainment

We haven’t been this excited since Ellen DeGeneres took that selfie back in 2014.

Charlize Theron gathered in some of her famous seatmates at this year’s Oscars for a group selfie.

Included in the photo was Rami Malek, Salma Hayek, Regina King, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson.

“Good company. #Oscars2020,” Theron captioned the photo.

Front and center in the photo was Theron’s mother, Gerda, whom she brought as her date.

Back in 2014 Ellen DeGeneres hosted the Oscars and got a bunch of celebs to squeeze in for a selfie.

Theron was nominated for best actress for her role in “Bombshell, but lost to Renée Zellweger for her performance in “Judy.”