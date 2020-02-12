Lauren Graham to star in ‘Mighty Ducks’ series for Disney+

Entertainment

Lauren Graham is hitting the ice for Disney+.

The “Gilmore Girls” star has been cast as the lead in the upcoming TV take on “The Mighty Ducks” franchise.

Brady Noon, best known for his role in “Good Boys,” will also star, playing her son, Evan.

In the 10-episode series, Graham will play a hockey mom who sets out to build her own team and “challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports” after her son is “unceremoniously cut from the Ducks,” according to a description from Disney.

Graham, also known for her role on “Parenthood” and currently starring on “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” will be a co-executive producer on the show.

The show will be filmed in Vancouver and premiere later this year on Disney+.

“The Mighty Ducks” will be produced by ABC Signature Studios, which is part of Disney Television Studios.

The films on which it is based were released in 1992, 1994 and 1996 and starred Emilio Estevez.