Rick Moranis to appear in new ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids’ movie

Entertainment

Honey, he’s back.

Actor Rick Moranis is set to appear in the upcoming new film from the “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” movie universe, a source close to the matter tells CNN.

The new film, titled “Shrunk,” will star Josh Gad.

Disney has not officially commented on the details of the movie’s plot or casting and did not immediately return an e-mailed request for comment from CNN.

“This was truly a team effort,” Gad wrote on Twitter. “But the end result is that yes, Rick Moranis is back and I (and clearly a lot of other people) could not be happier.”

“Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” was released in 1989 and starred Moranis as a husband, father and inventor whose experimental shrinking machine accidentally turns his children and two young neighbors into miniature versions of themselves.

The movie spawned two sequels — “Honey, I Blew Up the Kid” and “Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves.”

Moranis had a run of hits throughout the ’80s and ’90s, starring in films like “Parenthood,” “Spaceballs,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” and the “Ghostbusters” franchise.

He took a two-decade break from movies to raise his children and do voice work, as he recounted in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter a few years ago.