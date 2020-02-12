Shannen Doherty says she’s struggling amid cancer diagnosis

Entertainment

Shannen Doherty is thanking friends and fans for their support following her stage 4 cancer diagnosis, but admits she’s been struggling over the news.

The actress took to Instagram with an update on her health, saying she is feeling the love and support.

“I want to thank all of you for your love, prayers, and support. It’s an odd time right now and I find my feet not completely underneath me,” she captioned a photo of herself riding a horse in a field.

She continued: “To say I have stress is an understatement. To say that I’m struggling is mild. But…I believe that I will find my footing. I’ll dig deep for the inner strength I need to face it all. I pray I do it all with dignity and grace.”

Doherty first revealed her cancer had returned in an interview earlier this month with “Good Morning America.”

She was originally diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.

“I think the thing I want to do the most right now is I want to make an impact,” she said. “I want to be remembered for something bigger than just me.”