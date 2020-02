Entertainment

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova’s family just got even bigger.

The famous couple welcomed their third child Thursday.

Iglesias took to Twitter to share a photo of their baby girl.

“My Sunshine,” he captioned the pic.

The couple are parents to two-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas.

The tennis star also shared a photo on Instagram of her embracing her bundle of joy.

The couple have been together since 2001.