Ru-joice! The guest judges for next season of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ have been revealed

Entertainment

Sashay, oh, yay!

The guest judges for Season 12 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” have been announced, and it’s a list that includes everyone from politicians and superstar singers to whatever we call Jeff Goldblum.

The guest judges revealed on Thursday include: Nicki Minaj, Whoopi Goldberg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Chaka Khan, Robyn, Leslie Jones, Normani, Daisy Ridley, Thandie Newton, Olivia Munn, Rachel Bloom, Daniel Franzese, Jonathan Bennett, Winnie Harlow and Goldblum.

As part of the announcement, VH1 released videos on social media of this year’s guest judges pledging “allegiance to the drag.”

Sharing hers, Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter, “This was absolutely, 100% a peak experience. I am SO excited for the new season. Thank you @RuPaulsDragRace for having me!”

In the new season, a brand new crop of 13 queens will compete for the $100,000 prize and all the glory that comes with being crowed the winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

As previously announced, the list of competitors include performers from across the United States, including Georgia, New York, North Carolina and California.

The new season premieres February 28 on VH1.