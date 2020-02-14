Mrs. Hailey Bieber is feeling the love for Justin Bieber’s new album

Entertainment

Justin Bieber dropped “Changes” Friday, his first album in almost five years. It’s also Valentine’s Day, so it’s fitting nearly every song is about his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, who happens to love the album.

She took to Instagram to gush about the music, writing, “couldn’t be more happy that people can finally hear this album.. could not be more proud of you, could not be more in love with you. congratulations on an amazing amazing album baby.”

On “All Around Me,” the pop star sings that life before he married didn’t make sense. “Not sure what I was doin’ before you / I quit tryin’ to figure it out,” he sings.

The couple last September in a small ceremony, and were legally married for months prior to that.

Hailey Bieber also has a big presence in Bieber’s new YouTube documentary series, “Seasons,” where she is often seen accompanying the singer on his travels and supporting him in the studio while he makes music.

In the documentary, Bieber opens up about his past drug use and how his new life with his wife has calmed him.