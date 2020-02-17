Kanye West attended the All-Star game but didn’t perform

Entertainment

Kanye West is not only from Chi-Town but he rides so hard for his hometown that he and his wife Kim Kardashian West named one of their daughters “Chicago.”

Which is why there was some head scratching when the rapper didn’t perform Sunday at the NBA All-Star Game in Chicago.

It wasn’t that West wasn’t around.

He not only attended the game with the missus, but he earlier held one of his Sunday Services at Credit Union 1 Arena in the city, a portion of which Kardashian West shared on her verified social media account.

So people were confused that at an All-Star Game which included performances by plenty of native Chicagoans (including Chaka Khan who performed a National Anthem which didn’t go over well with some), Yeezy didn’t take to the stage.

The whole thing seemed all the stranger given that West sat on the sidelines with his wife while his frequent collaborator Chance the Rapper performed and even rocked some of the West song “Ultralight Beam” on which Chance appears.

“Chance performing Ultralight Beam without Kanye when he is in the building is like eating ketchup without fries,” one person tweeted.

CNN has reached out to reps for West for comment.