Jenna Dewan is engaged

Entertainment

This year looks like it will be a big one for Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee.

Not only will they welcome their first child together, but the couple is now engaged.

The pair announced their engagement Tuesday on their respective Instagram accounts.

“A lifetime to love and grow with you…you have my heart,” Dewan wrote in the caption of a photo showing her sporting her new engagement ring while going in for a kiss with Kazee.

Kazee shared the same image, but with a different caption.

“When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen,” he wrote. “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.”

Last June the actress/dancer shared her love with the Broadway actor in her first Instagram post featuring them as a couple.

In September the couple announced that they were pregnant.

Dewan has a young daughter from her marriage to actor Channing Tatum. They announced in April 2018 that they planned to separate after nine years of marriage.