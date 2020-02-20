There is a lot happening in the ‘Westworld’ Season 3 trailer

Entertainment

Commence malfunctioning: the “Westworld” Season 3 trailer is here.

And, frankly, it’s a lot to process.

But Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) does a good job summing up all the action — “Welcome to the end of the game.”

Indeed, it looks like major events are about to go down, not the least of which appears to be a tense face-off between Dolores and Maeve (Thandie Newton).

The trailer, which you can view here (it does contain some graphic language), also gives a sneak peek at some new characters, including one played by Aaron Paul.

The long-awaited eight-episode third season of the HBO hit comes almost two years after the series aired its second season finale in June 2018.

The new season premieres March 15 at 9 p.m. on HBO. (The network, like CNN, is owned by WarnerMedia.)