Entertainment

Both Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols are leaving “Riverdale” at the end of its current fourth season, a rep for the CW tells CNN.

Ulrich played Jughead’s dad (played by Cole Sprouse). He tells CNN in a that while he will miss everyone, it’s time to move on.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the friendships I’ve made on Riverdale, and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis,” he said in a statement. “I’m proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I’ve decided that it’s time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities.”

Nichols, who played Veronica’s (played by Camila Mendes) mom, told CNN the cast became like family.

“I had an incredible time bringing Hermione Lodge to life and working with my amazing cast, who became family,” she said in a statement to CNN, adding, “We had so many wonderful times together during the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. We really do have the best fans ever. I am looking forward to the next chapter and am excited about the future.”

Riverdale was renewed for a fifth season earlier this year.

Producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told CNN that while he will miss both Ulrich and Nichols, part of the show is saying goodbye to characters the audience has come to love. And goodbye doesn’t necessarily mean forever.

“Part of life in ‘Riverdale’ — and part of growing up — is saying goodbye to people,” he said. “I’m grateful to Skeet and Marisol for their incredible work on the show these last four years, and we all wish them well on their future endeavors. FP and Hermione will never be far from our hearts. And, of course, they’re always welcome back in Riverdale.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays on the CW network.