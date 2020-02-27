Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett lead Academy of Country Music award nominations

Entertainment

The Academy of Country Music announced nominations for its 55th annual awards Thursday.

Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett and producer Dann Huff led with five each, followed by Dan + Shay, Blake Shelton, and Old Dominion with four.

First-time nominee Justin Bieber also received four picks for his work on the “10,000 Hours” song with Dan + Shay.

Reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and 15-time ACM award-winner Keith Urban will host the show for the first time.

The following is a list of the main awards:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood

FEMALES ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Highwomen

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Lindsay Ell

Caylee Hammack

Tenille Townes

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jordan Davis

Russell Dickerson

Riley Green

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“Center Point Road” — Thomas Rhett

“Girl” — Maren Morris

“Heartache Medication” — Jon Pardi

“What You See Is What You Get” — Luke Combs

“Wildcard” — Miranda Lambert

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton

“One Man Band” — Old Dominion

“Rainbow” — Kacey Musgraves

“Rumor” — Lee Brice

“What If I Never Get Over You” — Lady Antebellum

SONG OF THE YEAR

“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Ashley McBryde

“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton

“One Man Band” — Old Dominion

“Some Of It” — Eric Church

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber

“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton

“One Man Band” — Old Dominion

“Remember You Young” — Thomas Rhett

“Sugar Coat” — Little Big Town

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber

“Dive Bar” — Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton

“Fooled Around And Fell In Love” — Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“What Happens In A Small Town” — Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell

The awards will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5, on CBS.