Tracy Morgan honors a nurse who cared for him after his crash

It’s been six years since Tracy Morgan was critically injured in a crash, but he has not forgotten a woman who helped care for him.

The “30 Rock” star honored Gina Domingo with the “Tracy Morgan Award for Excellence in Rehabilitation Nursing,” CNN affiliate WABC reported.

The nurse encouraged Morgan during his difficult recovery, he said.

“She said, ‘Everything’s gonna be alright,'” he said. “She would take me outside and read and let me be outside in the air. I was so angry, I was so scared.”

The comedic actor was critically hurt in a six-car pileup in June 2014 on the New Jersey Turnpike. Morgan’s longtime friend, comedian James McNair, was killed and other passengers were injured when a Walmart truck slammed into the group’s limo.

Domingo works in the brain trauma unit at Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute, which tweeted pictures of Morgan presenting her with the award after his comedy show at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, New Jersey.

The actor returned to the stage almost a year and a half after the accident and in 2015 talked to Complex magazine about his life.

“You’re never going to be normal after you go through something like that. You don’t die for a few weeks and then come back to normal, trust me,” he said at the time. “Something’s going to be missing, something’s going to be gained — you just got to live your life after that. But after surviving something like that, I’m probably never going to feel normal.”

Morgan is currently starring in the TBS comedy, “The Last O.G.” TBS is owned by CNN’s parent company.