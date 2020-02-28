Sofia Vergara joins ‘America’s Got Talent’ as a judge

Entertainment

Sofia Vergara is taking a seat at the judge’s table on “America’s Got Talent.”

“AGT” announced the news on Instagram Thursday.

“There’s a new judge joining the #AGT FAMILY! Introducing @simoncowell, @howiemandel, @heidiklum, AND @sofiavergara as the Season 15 Judging Panel, with @terrycrews as your host!”

“I’m so happy to join my new family on (‘America’s Got Talent,’) Vergara said in a statement to Variety. “This is a new and exciting next chapter for me and I’m extremely proud to be the first Latin judge on the show.”

Heidi Klum will also return as a judge for the upcoming season, along with Howie Mandel, Terry Crews and Simon Cowell.

Vergara is just coming off “Modern Family,” which will end in April after 11 seasons.

The actress joins the show following Gabrielle Union’s controversial exit. Julianne Hough also left the show last season.

Variety published a report in November alleging Union’s contract was not picked up after she urged producers to report an incident involving a racist joke and after she was told her hairstyles on the show were “too black.”

In December, Union wrote she had met with NBC and “AGT” representatives to address her departure and the culture at the show.

“I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change,” Union wrote.

NBC, along “AGT” producers, said in a statement to CNN at the time they were “committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture.”

CNN has contacted representatives for NBC for an update on the story.