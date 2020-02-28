Tarek El Moussa feeling pressure of new solo show

Entertainment

Their marriage may not have worked out, but that doesn’t mean Tarek El Moussa isn’t missing his partnership with Christina Anstead.

El Moussa’s new solo show, “Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa,” debuts on HGTV March 5.

He came to fame starring on the hit “Flip or Flop” with Anstead and the couple shocked viewers when they split in 2016.

And while they continued to work together, Anstead went on to remarry and get her own show.

El Moussa told “House Beautiful” magazine he and his ex “really got each other [and] helped each other.”

“We have on-screen chemistry and we’ve worked together for a very long time,” he said. “Then I go to ‘Flipping 101’ and I have no one and I have no partners.”

In the new series, El Moussa will aid real estate newbies in learning the ins and outs of flipping properties.

And while his new partner, girlfriend Heather Rae Young, may make an occasional appearance, but El Moussa will mostly go it alone.

“Obviously, there’s a lot more riding on my skills when I’m the only one there,” he said. “So it’s just a little bit more pressure.”