Eva Amurri says she won’t have her estranged husband in the room when she gives birth

Eva Amurri will have her third baby with only female energy and her other two children in the room with her.

The lifestyle blogger and daughter of Susan Sarandon shared on her blog that she has chosen to not have her estranged husband Kyle Martino in the room during the upcoming birth.

“Our intimacy level has totally changed now that we aren’t a couple, obviously, and in order to really let go and allow labor to progress (especially with a home birth) it’s so important to feel completely at ease in your body and support,” Amurri wrote.

She added that she will also have midwives, a doula, and some female friends in the room with her.

“I’ve realized that having a strong female energy present at my birth this time is going to bring that for me. I’ve elected to have my female midwives, my awesome doula (also a woman), and some incredible girlfriends — who are all Mamas as well.”

Amurri and Martino share a son Major James, 3, and Marlowe Mae, 5, who will be there for the birth as well. Amurri did say Martino would meet the baby right after the birth.

The duo announced the news they were expecting their third baby in September 2019. Two months later they announced they were splitting.

Amurri added that she’s ready for the birth at 37 weeks and that she’s finished decorating the nursery and is feeling calm.

“I’ll start by saying that the baby’s nursery is finished, and his clothes are washed and put away, and all of that is settling my nerves and making me feel logistically prepared. So that’s a plus! I’ve also realized this time around how little you really need for a newborn. It’s only taken me three children to figure that one out,” she wrote.