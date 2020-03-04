Dixie Chicks fire up ‘Gaslighter’

Entertainment

The Dixie Chicks gave not one but two gifts to their fans on Wednesday.

The 13-time Grammy winners released their first single “Gaslighter” off their upcoming album of the same name, along with the music video for the song.

This will be their first album in nearly 14 years and will be available May 1.

The group first announced that they were working on an album last summer. Lead singer Natalie Maines posted a video on Instagram saying, “Dixie Chicks!” with bandmates Emily Robison and Martie Maguire chiming in, “Album! Coming!” — followed by producer Jack Antonoff with, “Someday!”

“Taking the Long Way,” their last album, won a Grammy for album of the year in 2007.

The Dixie Chicks first came on to the music scene in the early ’90s and achieved commercial success in 1998 with their hit songs “There’s Your Trouble” and “Wide Open Spaces.”

They also recently collaborated with Taylor Swift on her single, “Soon You’ll Get Better.”