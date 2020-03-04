‘Supergirl’ star Melissa Benoist pregnant with first child

Entertainment

Supergirl has some super news.

Actress Melissa Benoist, star of CW’s “Supergirl,” has announced she’s expecting her first child with her husband, actor Chris Wood.

“A non-canine child is coming to our family very soon!!!” Benoist wrote on Instagram. “@christophrwood has always been an old dad by nature but now he’s going to be a real one!”

The couple announced their marriage in November.

“Supergirl” is currently in its fifth season.