Harvey Weinstein moved from Bellevue Hospital to the Rikers Island infirmary, his publicist says

Harvey Weinstein is being moved from Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan to the infirmary unit at Rikers Island, his publicist said Thursday.

Weinstein, 67, had a heart procedure Wednesday during which doctors inserted a stent, publicist Juda Engelmayer told CNN.

After Weinstein was convicted of sex crimes during a trial last month, paramedics determined the movie producer had a heart issue and transported him to Bellevue. Doctors there determined he had a blockage.

The Department of Corrections is “moving him as we speak to the Rikers infirmary unit,” Engelmayer said Thursday afternoon.

Rikers is New York City’s main jail complex.

It’s the same facility where Weinstein’s attorneys requested he be incarcerated, following his conviction.

Weinstein still facing charges in California

The disgraced movie mogul had been in a Department of Corrections facility at Bellevue since his conviction on February 24.

A New York jury convicted Weinstein of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree involving one woman and another count of rape in the third degree.

He is expected to be sentenced March 11 in New York State Supreme Court.