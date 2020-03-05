Joel Embiid embraces ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant’s wrong answer

Entertainment

This “Jeopardy!” answer was a nice try, but probably will get you teased by friends, family and the internet for a very long time.

What is “Do a 180?”

A “Jeopardy” contestant named Paul shot an air ball in a sports-related question on the show.

The category was “Current Sports Nicknames” and the answer was “Joel Embiid in 2019 won the trademark for this nickname of his that also describes the 76ers’ strategy of improving the team.”

Alex Trebek had to inform Paul that he was wrong when – in the show’s format – he answered with the question “What is ‘Do a 180?'”

The moment naturally went viral and Embiid had some fun with it.

Not only did he change his name on Twitter to “Joel “Do a 180″ Embiid???” but in a moment of self-deprecation he shared a less-than-stellar moment on the court from his earlier days.

Don’t worry Paul. You too can go on and persevere. Embiid certainly did.

According to Forbes, in 2017 Embiid signed a five-year contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers that, with incentives, could end up being worth about $178 million.

And for the record the nickname “Jeopardy!” was looking for was “The Process.”