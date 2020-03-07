Lil Uzi Vert drops ‘Eternal Atake,’ his second studio album

Entertainment

It’s been almost three years since Lil Uzi Vert lit up the summer with “XO Tour Llif3.” Now, the rapper is officially back.

After dropping a surprise single last weekend, Uzi unexpectedly debuted his new album Friday: “Eternal Atake.”

It’s the emo rapper’s second studio album, after 2017’s “Luv is Rage 2,” which launched Uzi to the mainstream.

The name of his recent drop was briefly explained in a cryptic tweet in 2018.

“Eternal means forever,” the Philadelphia native wrote. “Atake means 2 overtake.”

The album features 18 songs and minimal features. Syd, who fronts the Internet, is the only guest artist on a track.

Last summer, Uzi said the album would be released in “two weeks.”

He made the same claim February 28. Again, that didn’t happen. Instead, he presented it after one.