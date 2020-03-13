Orlando Bloom coming home to self-quarantine

Entertainment

According to Orlando Bloom, the coronavirus has him headed back to the US.

The actor posted a video on his Instagram stories Thursday revealing that he and the cast of his Amazon series “Carnival Row” are leaving Prague after production was canceled because of the pandemic.

“It’s farewell from us as we’re going home to be quarantined,” Bloom said in the video as he stood surrounded by some of his fellow cast members. “We’re coming home to the States. At least I’m coming home to the States because we want to get in before the quarantine.”

The coronavirus has disrupted life around the globe, and Hollywood has not been exempted.

Multiple festivals, concerts, movie and TV productions have been either postponed or canceled.

Bloom is engaged to singer and “American Idol” judge Katy Perry, who is pregnant with their first child together.

She reportedly canceled all media interviews and left Australia on Friday following superstar couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announcing they had both been diagnosed with the virus and were being quarantined in that country.

Perry had been in Australia to perform at a bushfire relief concert.

Bloom had a message in his video for his followers and the world.

“Big love everybody, stay safe out there,” he said. “Self-quarantine. It seems really crazy actually this whole corona thing, but do the right thing by you and your family and stay safe.”