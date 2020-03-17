Harvey Weinstein back at Rikers Island jail after release from hospital

Entertainment

Harvey Weinstein is back at Rikers Island one week after being sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Following Weinstein’s sentencing last week, the former movie producer experienced chest pains and was transferred to Bellevue Hospital where he has spent the past six days.

But his spokesman, Juda Engelmayer, confirmed to that Weinstein was transferred back to the New York jail on Monday where he will await word as to which New York state prison he will be assigned to.

“Weinstein went back to Rikers yesterday. He was deemed OK to travel and his physical state was better than when he first got to Bellevue,” Engelmayer said Wednesday morning.

Since the verdict, Weinstein has suffered a host of health issues including a heart procedure to insert a stent for a blockage.

Weinstein’s publicist also claimed that the former movie mogul, who turns 68 in two days, fell and had an undiagnosed concussion.

Last month Weinstein was convicted of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree involving one woman and rape in the third degree involving another. He was acquitted of the more serious charges of predatory sexual assault involving the two women and one count of first-degree rape.

Meanwhile, he was charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office in early January with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents over a two-day period in 2013.

It’s unclear when he will be extradited and face trial on those charges.