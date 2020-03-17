Shonda Rhimes is all of us trying to homeschool

Entertainment

Shonda Rhimes is one of millions of parents trying to juggle working from home and educating their children in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Rhimes’ hit ABC show is among the many productions that have been suspended over the spread of coronavirus and the “Grey’s Anatomy” creator took to Twitter this week to praise teachers across the globe.

“Been homeschooling a 6-year old and 8-year old for one hour and 11 minutes. Teachers deserve to make a billion dollars a year. Or a week,” she wrote Monday.

Rhimes received thousands of responses to her tweet.

One mom wrote, “8 year old is covered in paint. 17 year old is not speaking to me because pandemic is ruining her social life and it is obviously my fault.”

While another parent replied, “My eight year old is here screaming that I’m ruining his life by keeping him from his friends. I’m not going to make it through the teenage years.”

Kimberly Fox, staff developer for The Reading and Writing Project at Columbia University in New York, told CNN to try to gently ease into the new normal.

“We don’t have to be school,” Fox said. “Under these circumstances, we’re not going to entirely replace all of the structures that happen at school. But we can do a couple of things to make kids feel more secure and to make us feel like we’re making the most of this time.”

Here’s to hoping Rhimes gets material for a new series out of this experience.