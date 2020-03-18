Wanna learn how to fly? ‘Fame’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Debbie Allen is offering a free online dance class

Entertainment

Self-isolating and desperate to bust a move? Prepare to start paying … in sweat, because choreographer and “Fame” star Debbie Allen is offering a free online dance class.

Allen shot to fame in the 1980s, playing dance teacher Lydia Grant in the musical-drama TV series, on which she was also the chief choreographer.

She appeared in the series from 1982 to 1987, winning two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Choreography and a Golden Globe for her acting.

Now fans will get a chance to learn from the dance guru in a free class, which will be broadcast on Allen’s Instagram Live at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.

“All are welcome. Spread the word. See you on the dancefloor,” wrote Allen in a tweet.

The offer comes as more and more people are in lockdown or practicing social distancing because of the coronavirus outbreak.

In addition to its fitness benefits, dance and other forms of exercise can be useful for lowering stress levels and boosting mental health, a 2018 study showed.

After “Fame,” Allen worked as a director and producer, with notable success on the NBC comedy series “A Different World” from 1988 to 1993.

Since 2011, she has played Dr. Catherine Fox in the ABC medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy.” She has also been an executive producer and director on the show.