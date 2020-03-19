Hallmark is bringing back its Christmas movie marathon to help your self-quarantine

Entertainment

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas — again.

To help ease your cabin fever, Hallmark Channel is bringing back its marathon of Christmas movies this weekend.

That’s right: You can relive both the holiday spirit and the seeming addiction to these types of gooey story lines (a few of which seem to star Candace Cameron Bure) as you stay at home to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Starting at noon ET/PT on Friday and continuing through Sunday at 6 p.m. the network will air 27 of its “Countdown to Christmas” films. “Entertainment Tonight” was first to report the news.

All times are Eastern and Pacific. Here’s the schedule:

Friday, March 20

12 p.m.:

“A Christmas Detour”

2 p.m.:

“Holiday Date”

4 p.m.:

“A Christmas Love Story”

6 p.m.:

“Mingle All the Way”

8 p.m.:

“Christmas Under Wraps”

10 p.m.:

“Crown for Christmas”

Saturday, March 21

12 a.m.:

“The Christmas Cottage”

2 a.m.:

“A Royal Christmas”

3:30 a.m.:

“Marry Me at Christmas”

5 a.m.:

“A Very Merry Mix-Up”

7 a.m.:

“Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays”

9 a.m.:

“Snow Bride”

11 a.m.:

“Switched for Christmas”

1 p.m.:

“Christmas at Dollywood”

3 p.m.:

“The Nine Lives of Christmas”

5 p.m.:

“Christmas at the Plaza”

7 p.m.:

“Christmas Town”

Sunday, March 22

12 a.m.:

“Picture a Perfect Christmas”

2 a.m.:

“The Sweetest Christmas”

4 a.m.:

“Coming Home for Christmas”

6 a.m.:

“Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses”

8 a.m.:

“Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe”

10 a.m.:

“Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy”

12 p.m.:

“A Shoe Addict’s Christmas”

2 p.m.:

“Christmas Under the Stars”

4 p.m.:

“Write Before Christmas”

6 p.m.:

“Christmas in Rome”

So, grab a mug of hot chocolate and some popcorn and settle in.