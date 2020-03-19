Howard Stern announces return to the air amid coronavirus outbreak

Entertainment

Howard Stern used his wife Beth Stern’s Instagram to make a major announcement.

On Wednesday, the Sirius Satellite broadcaster said he’d be returning to the air on Monday after the show was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Stern’s studio is located in New York City.

Most likely, the broadcast will instead be happening from remote ISDN lines within Stern’s home, along within the separate homes of his co-host, Robin Quivers, writer, sound man, and puppet master Fred Norris, and the show’s executive producer Gary Dell’Abate. The show was pulled off Sirius last Wednesday and has not aired this week.

Stern’s wife’s Instagram, with nearly 600,000 followers, is dedicated to her animal rescue work, and focuses on posts about special needs cats and kittens and animals who need homes. Stern occasionally appears in voice only.

Stern revealed the news while petting the couple’s resident cat, Mooshu Peaches Stern, who he has been working closely with to socialize. “#volumeup #bigannouncement,” Beth teased.

Stern ended the post with “By the way we should be back on the air on Monday, we’re planning for it. More on that later.”

“See ya Monday,” Beth added, with Stern repeating, “See ya Monday.”

The self-proclaimed King of All Media had been increasingly concerned about the spread of the coronavirus, saying he didn’t even want to be in the building where Sirius is located in Midtown Manhattan, and worrying on the air about “constantly” washing his hands.