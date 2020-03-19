The Beyoncé ‘Homecoming’ rewatch party was lit

Entertainment

The Hive will tell you that Beyoncé makes everything better.

To deal with the stress of social distancing and self-isolating, fans joined Wednesday night in a virtual party to rewatch Beyoncé’s 2019 Netflix documentary, “Homecoming.”

The doc chronicles her historic 2018 Coachella performance.

The virtual party planning began Monday, when Jasmyn Lawson, an editorial manager at Netflix, suggested the gathering via Twitter.

“Can we all watch Homecoming as a group some time this week and relive that again???” Lawson tweeted.

The reaction was positive from the singer’s fans, known collectively as the Bey Hive, so Lawson set it up.

Things really took off after Beyoncé retweeted Lawson’s tweet, saying, “Alright, let’s do this thing! How’s Wednesday at 6 PM PST (9 EST)??? We can use the hashtag #HOMEcoming.”

Beyoncé has been on Twitter since 2009 but rarely tweets — and had never used the retweet function, her feed shows.

Naturally, #HOMEcoming trended, and there was plenty of commentary on Twitter during the watch party.

Lawson tweeted her thanks to all who participated.

“From the bottom of my heart. I am so thankful and appreciate everyone who tweeted,” she wrote. “The world is a mess right now. We need peace and love.”

“Beyoncé is my fave. I count on her to help me get through times like this,” she added. “I’m happy the TL is full of joy and excitement.”