The Weeknd releases ‘After Hours’

Entertainment

The Weeknd has dropped his new album just in time for, well, the weekend.

The singer dropped “After Hours” at 9 p.m PST (midnight EST) and he made sure his followers were well aware it was coming.

He started a countdown via his official Twitter account.

“2 HOURS !!!!! TIME MOVING SLOW !!!,” he tweeted at one point.

The first two songs from the album, “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights,” had already been released to the delight of followers.

“After Hours” is the singer’s fourth studio album and comes four years after 2016’s “Starboy,” which won a Grammy for best urban contemporary album.