Sophia Myles, ‘Dr. Who’ actress, says dad died of coronavirus

Entertainment

Sophia Myles had been using social media to share updates about her father’s health and also used it to announce his passing.

The actress best known for her roles on “Doctor Who,” “Underworld” and “Transformers: Age of Extinction” tweeted Saturday that her father Peter had died due to the coronavirus.

Myles tweeted from her verified Twitter account.

“RIP Peter Myles,” she wrote. “My dear Dad died only a few hours ago. It was the Corona Virus that finally took him.”

She didn’t list his age and CNN has reached out to reps for Myles for further information.

Myles has been documenting her father’s illness on social media.

“Yesterday I went on a journey to see my father,” she wrote on a photo showing her comforting her dad as he lay in a hospital bed. “This is the harsh reality of the Coronavirus.”

Prior to her father’s death Myles also spoke with CBS about watching him suffer from the coronavirus, saying she was “fully prepared to watch [her father] die.”

“I can tell that under the surface, they [the medical professionals] are absolutely freaking out,” Myles told CBS. “I don’t know how our medical system is going to be able to handle the influx of patients.”